Team takes on 100-day challenge to improve surgery care at Hartlepool hospital

A project has been taking place at the University Hospital of Hartlepool to transform care for patients having surgery.

The team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust were set the 100-day challenge with the aims of reducing cancellations, achieving less waste and improving the overall patient experience.

As part of the work, frontline staff were challenged to test ideas and embrace new methods, moving away from traditional ways of working to see the project succeed.

Changes included implementing extended recovery time on a Monday night, and introducing a monthly all-day surgery list at Hartlepool hospital.

Those taking part in the work also focused on specific procedures and how processes at the hospital were followed.

The initial challenge period has now ended - but the team is looking at what else they can do to improve specialist surgery provision for patients going forward.

The project was led by trust activity manager Jackie Knott with the support and guidance of Christina Joseph.

Christina, who is senior project manager, said that improving patient care was the key aim at the heart of their work.

She continued: “The aim of the challenge was to create a project where teams in orthopaedics, speciality surgery, anaesthetics and theatres could join together as a multidisciplinary team to focus on improving better utilisation of speciality surgery at Hartlepool.

“The aims of the project were to reduce waste, reduce the number of cancelled operations and to increase the amount of elective procedures carried out."

Trust activity manager Jackie praised the team involved for their hard work, which led to the success of the project.

She added: "Those involved have worked together to provide a better patient experience, as well as transfer some procedures which have traditionally been carried out at the North Tees site, therefore increasing the number of elective procedures at Hartlepool.

“The project has raised the profile of Hartlepool, as well as preventing cancellations of surgery on the day due to bed pressures.

“I’d like to thank all staff involved for making it such a success.”