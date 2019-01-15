This is where in Hartlepool to find a defibrillator which could save a heart attack victim's life

In the right hands, the devices - which administer an electrical shock to reset the heart - can be lifesavers. You should ring 999 straight away so an ambulance can be on its way while you start lifesaving CPR. You don't need training in how to use a defibrillator - the British Heart Foundation has a useful video on its website about how to use one, as well as information about how to apply for funding and register one. Here's a list of where to find public access defibrillators in the Hartlepool area.
