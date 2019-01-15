A defibrillator kit.

This is where in Hartlepool to find a defibrillator which could save a heart attack victim's life

Defibrillators can literally mean the difference between life and death if someone suffers a heart attack.

In the right hands, the devices - which administer an electrical shock to reset the heart - can be lifesavers. You should ring 999 straight away so an ambulance can be on its way while you start lifesaving CPR. You don't need training in how to use a defibrillator - the British Heart Foundation has a useful video on its website about how to use one, as well as information about how to apply for funding and register one. Here's a list of where to find public access defibrillators in the Hartlepool area.

Cricket is a game enjoyed by all ages, so it makes good sense to have a defibrillator at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive.

1. Hartlepool Cricket Club

Places of worship can attract an older audience, which is why Heselden Methodist Chapel in Front Street, Heselden, has a public access defibrillator.

2. Heselden Methodist Chapel

Hartlepool Pools Youth FC is a community club which runs football teams for boys and girls aged 4-18. It is one of several sports clubs which has a public access defibrillator.

3. Pools Youth FC

A bank might seem an odd place to find a defibrillator, but there's one at the TSB in Town Square, Billingham. Pic:

4. Billingham TSB

