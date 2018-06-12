Week of activities to mark National Carers Week in Hartlepool

Carers across Hartlepool are being recognised for what they do with a week-long event organised by a charity in the town.

Hartlepool Carers, based on Lowthian Road, has organised a range of activities at different venues across the town for carers as part of National Carers Week.

The week aims to raise awareness of caring and to ensure carers are aware of the support services available.

Hartlepool Carers – which supports carers of all ages –kicked off the week of celebration yesterday with a coffee morning.

The week will run until Saturday, June 16, culminating in a young carers’ celebration.

Events on offer include carers’ crafts on Wednesday, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Brougham Enterprise Centre and a carers’ information roadshow taking place from 9am to 11am at the Centre for Independent Living on Thursday.

There will also be a Carers Carnival at the Hartlepool Navy Museum on Friday, June 15, from 10am to 2pm, featuring entertainment and information.

And later that day there will be a Carers Awards ceremony starting from 7pm which will celebrate the dedication of carers.

Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster, looks after sons James and Harry Fewster-Smith, who have MASA Syndrome. She said: “We know we have over 10,000 carers living in Hartlepool who provide care and support to friends and family who are living with disabilities and life long illnesses.

“The week aims to celebrate and recognise what they do.”

For details on the events, call 01429 283 095.