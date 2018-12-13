Why Hartlepool health officials are urging drinkers to ditch booze for one month

Public health officials for Hartlepool are urging people to ditch the drink in January for the benefit of their health.

North East Alcohol Office, Balance, and Hartlepool Borough Council are urging friends, families and work colleagues to take on the 2019 Dry January challenge after around 180,000 North East drinkers took part last January.

Peter Brambelby, interim director of public health for Hartlepool.

Dr Peter Brambleby, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Interim Director of Public Health said Hartlepool has the second highest rate in the country for alcohol-related deaths in people under 75 – almost three times the national average.

He said: “This is unacceptable. Take steps towards lowering your alcohol intake and utilise the various support and tools available to help you have a drink-free January.

“Your health will thank you for it.”

One in 10 drinkers in the North East are planning to ditch alcohol for Dry January according to a YouGov poll.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council said: “There is no better time to reset the clock and refresh your health than the start of the year.

“After a December of festive fun, take the pledge to have a drink-free month and see just how much healthier your body, waistline and pockets can feel.”

You can sign up at dryjanuary.org.uk