Heavy rain brings delays to North East roads as Bank Holiday weekend begins

The Bank Holiday weekend is off to a slow start, with torrential rain bringing delays to roads across the North East.

There are long delays and queuing on the A1 southbound around the Angel of the North as a result of a combination of the rusb hour traffic and standing water.

The good news, however, is that the rain is forecast to ease shortly and the rest of the weekend looks better.

The Met Office says the evening is likely to be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain gradually dying away, although a few showers are possible later.

Early showers tomorrow will clear, with sunny breaks during the morning as the cloud cover lifts.

It will feel warm inland, but cooler and perhaps mistier near the coasts with sometimes brisk winds and a maximum temperature 19 °C.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly dry, with warm sunny spells inland, but cooler, cloudier and misty near the coasts with sometimes brisk winds.