Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crewmembers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 3.57pm yesterday, Sunday, July 3, to a report of a swimmer in difficulty off the Sandy Car Park at Seaton Carew.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 4.07pm and was followed shortly afterwards by the all-weather lifeboat.

A thorough search of the area was carried out by both lifeboats and several other vessels that also joined the operation.

Sea conditions at the time were described as calm with excellent visibility, but nothing was found over the course of more than 90 minutes.

At 5.48pm, with no sign of anyone needing assistance, both lifeboats were stood down by Humber Coastguard and returned to the Ferry Road boathouse where they were refuelled and made ready to return to service by 6.20pm.

Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden thanked the other vessels which had assisted in the search but said hoax calls could put lives at risk in the event of a genuine emergency.

Several vessels were involved in the search

“This appears to have been what I can only describe as a malicious hoax call,” he said.

"Incidents like this are a waste of valuable time for my volunteer crew members and a waste of fuel and resources that could eventually endanger the lives of others who may genuinely need our help.