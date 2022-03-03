Police attended a property in Glamis Walk, at Owton Manor, after the alarm was raised around lunchtime on Thursday, March 3.

A number of nearby properties, including homes, and businesses on Wynyard Road were evacuated for a short while.

Wynyard Road was also closed during the incident.

Police in Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, during the incident.

It is understood nearby Rossmere Primary School was also evacuated and sent out a message to parents asking them to collect their children.

People were allowed back into their homes and businesses reopened after the incident was declared safely resolved.

Cleveland Police have not said what the item of concern was.

The force said in a statement: “At around lunchtime today officers raised concerns about an item located at a property in Glamis Walk, Hartlepool.

Shutters down as businesses in Wynyard Road were forced to close during the incident.

“Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the incident and nearby properties were evacuated, as a precaution, as necessary enquiries were carried out.

“This incident has now been safely resolved. We’d like to thank those affected for their patience during this disruption and they will now be able to return home or go about their business.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade said during the incident: “We are currently working alongside the police at an ongoing incident in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.

"Some properties in the area are being evacuated as a precaution. Please avoid the area if you can.”

They later issued an update stating: “The incident in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool has now been safely resolved.

"Thanks to all the partners involved and the public for your co-operation.”

