Crews were called to Stephen Street just after 8pm on Saturday, March 25, following reports of a fire.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the scene and spent just over an hour dealing with the blaze, which damaged the first floor of the house.

The property is unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

The aftermath of a weekend house fire in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.. Picture by FRANK REID.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

The fire service said in a statement: “We were called on 25/03/2023 at 20.03 to a fire on Stephen Street, in Hartlepool. Two fire engines from Hartlepool in attendance. 30% fire damage to bedroom on first floor and 50% damage to first floor.

