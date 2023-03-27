News you can trust since 1877
House damaged in 'deliberate' fire in Hartlepool street

A property was left damaged after a suspected arson attack in Hartlepool at the weekend.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read

Crews were called to Stephen Street just after 8pm on Saturday, March 25, following reports of a fire.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the scene and spent just over an hour dealing with the blaze, which damaged the first floor of the house.

The property is unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

The aftermath of a weekend house fire in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.. Picture by FRANK REID.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

The fire service said in a statement: “We were called on 25/03/2023 at 20.03 to a fire on Stephen Street, in Hartlepool. Two fire engines from Hartlepool in attendance. 30% fire damage to bedroom on first floor and 50% damage to first floor.

"One hose and two breathing apparatus used. The house is unoccupied and the cause is thought to be deliberate. We left the scene 21.08.”

