How Lucky Is Hartlepool In The Lottery?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beyond the conventional lottery plays, there are options such as wagering on different lotteries via platforms like Lottomart. These alternatives provide participants with the possibility of winning significant sums with relatively small stakes.

Frances Connolly, a Hartlepool lottery winner, along with her husband Patrick, won £114.9 million in the EuroMillions jackpot in January 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple has given away nearly £60 million of their winnings to family, friends, and their charity, the PFC Trust. Frances is now focusing on a new charitable campaign, UChangeLives25, which includes her personal goal of losing 25 pounds.

Just how lucky is Hartlepol?

The campaign supports young carers and aims to raise funds for a respite caravan. Frances and others are participating in various challenges related to the number 25 to support the campaign.

Leading the way in the UK for producing lottery millionaires is Birmingham, with an impressive count of 205 since 1994. The city is celebrated for its dynamic cultural scene and historical roots, making it a prominent location for lottery victories.

A standout win in this area was secured by Dawn and Malcolm Bosworth from Tamworth, who landed a hefty £5.8M Lotto Jackpot in June 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast and Glasgow are not far behind, ranking as the second and third most fortunate cities with 174 and 158 millionaires respectively. These cities are known for their rich cultural heritage and have been auspicious for lottery participants.

Considering the ratio of millionaires to the adult population, Watford, Motherwell, and Romford emerge as the UK's leading areas in terms of luck. These locales have a strikingly high rate of lottery millionaires.

The National Lottery's influence stretches beyond just the creation of millionaires. It has dispensed over 43,000 prizes valued at £50,000 or more in various locales, including Romford, Galashiels, and Cleveland, since its establishment.