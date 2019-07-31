How these Hartlepool teenagers are cleaning up the town
Teenagers are spending their school holidays making a difference by cleaning up the town.
A group of 14 school leavers are carrying out a Tidy Up Hartlepool initiative as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) social development programme for 15–17 year olds.
Each day this week the teenagers are spending six hours a day tidying up a different area of Hartlepool by picking up litter and recycling.
They are encouraging people to join in and are collecting sponsorship and donations for Hartlepool Foodbank.
The young people thought up the idea for their social action project aspect of the NCS programme.
Vicki Burton, Hartlepool’s NCS co-ordinator, said: “They did an activity week which involved them going around the town completing different tasks and taking photos.
“As a result of that they were disappointed with how much litter there was in the town and how unattractive it made it look.
“I’m really proud they decided to take ownership of something they can made such a big difference with, not only the clean up but also spreading the word and getting local people involved.
“Hopefully it will create a bit of a legacy and will help to keep the town tidier going forward.”
Team leader Ameera Hussain, 16, said the project got off to a great start on Monday at Ownton Manor and Brierton where they filled 20 bin bags with rubbish.
She said: “It was really good and we managed to get a lot done.
“We wanted to do something where even if people didn’t donate it would still have a positive impact on the community.
“We have had a lot of positivity from people on Facebook and asking where we are working. We have pickers and bin bags available if people want to join in.”
Tuesday saw them clean up around Hartlepool United’s Super 6 Stadium, Mill House and town centre area.
Other areas of the town they will be tackling are Clavering on Wednesday, July 31, Seaton on Thursday, August 1, and the Headland on Friday, August 2.
The next NCS programme in Hartlepool starts next week. To find out more contact Vicki Burton on (01429) 862595 or 07497204960.