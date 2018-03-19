In pictures: The Hartlepool schools told to improve by Ofsted inspectors

Education watchdogs rate schools in one of four categories.

Today we bring you the list of schools in the Hartlepool and East Durham area which Ofsted says fall into the “requires improvement” bracket.

This is the third of four sections by which schools are rated with none in our area thankfully falling into the lowest “inadequate” category.

Click through the link above to see the list of nine schools.

The dates in brackets refer to when the Government records the last full Ofsted inspections as taking place.

The ratings are collated from data available on the Government’s www.gov.uk website.