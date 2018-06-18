Incredible audition video of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin racks up 120 million views

America’s Got Talent singing star Courtney Hadwin has become an internet sensation after seeing her audition on the hit TV show rack up more than 120 million views online.

The world watched in wonder as the 13-year-old blew away a panel of celebrity judges with her powerful voice and sailed through to the live shows of the TV programme.

Peterlee school pupil Courtney, auditioned in front of stars Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, on the show which showcases the various talents of the public.

The youngster, from Hesleden, appeared quite nervous when talking to the judges before her performance, but came into her element when she started singing Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

Judges said they were impressed by her talent with Judge Simon Cowell said she was like a lion on the stage.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel was also blown away by Courtney, describing her as being like someone from a different era, before he pressed the Golden Buzzer - to signal that she has made through to the live shows in the competition.

Courtney Hadwin. Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC.

Since then a video of her performance, also shared by the young star herself on Facebook, has attracted 120 million views.

The five minute clip shows the touching moment Courtney and her dad Paul Hadwin, embrace on stage after she is told she has made it through to the live shows.

The video has also been shared 78,000 times, with thousands of people commenting across the world on her unique voice, with many comparing her to the likes of Janis Joplin.

Speaking to the Mail after her audition, Courtney said: “I was really nervous before I went on stage but the nerves went away when I started singing.

Howie Mandel and Courtney Hadwin. Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC

“I was not expecting that kind of reaction and I was really happy with the performance.

“Since I was on the show the reaction and everything has just been amazing - it doesn’t stop.”

The show, hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, is on the lookout for acts of all ages, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists and impressionists, who are all vying to win America’s hearts and $1 million.

Courtney, pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, has been signing for a number of years, after taking singing lessons.

She won the title of the Mail’s Performer of the Year at the Best of Hartlepool Awards last year.

She has already stared on ITV’s The Voice Kids last year making it to the final of the show, but narrowly missed out on the title.

The teen also appeared as part of the South Tyneside Festival summer concert line up in Bents Park in South Shields in July last year where she entertained more than 18,000 people.

The schoolgirl was supporting music legends Sister Sledge at the annual event, which saw her manage to get the crowd on their feet during her energetic three-song set.