Inspection carried out on listing ship in Hartlepool quay as plans are made for repairs

Checks have been carried out on a large cargo ship which has been listing while docked in Hartlepool.

The Tango Sol has been seen tipping to the side on Friday, March 29, after it arrived at the Victoria Quay on Wednesday, March 27.

The Tango Sol, pictured on Saturday. Photo by Stan Laundon.

Read more: Work under way to find out why cargo ship berthed in Hartlepool dock is listing



The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed it was planning to visit the vessel at the weekend began to carry out inquiries.

A spokeswoman for the agency said: "We can confirm the vessel Tango Sol is currently under detention.

"MCA surveyors are planning to visit the vessel today to carry out a Port State Control Inspection.

"This should allow them to explore why the vessel was listing and what the corrective action will be."

A photo by Stan Laundon showing the cargo ship Tango Sol on Friday.

On Thursday, PD Ports, which runs the Victoria Quay, said the vessel's insurers were working with the authorities to identify what was causing the issue so it could be put right and added the ship was stable at that time.

The company added at that time it would remain under detention and would stay in Hartlepool until that that withdrawn.

The boat, which weighs 4,368 tonnes and is 111.75m in length, flies under the flag of the Cook Islands.