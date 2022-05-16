Investigation after suspected arson at a house in Hartlepool's West View Road

The incident, near the junction with Heortnesse Road, happened at 4.48pm on Sunday, May 16.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the blaze in the back bedroom on the first floor and used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

There was 50% fire damage and crews left the scene just after 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Fire Brigade has said the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has said the cause is still being investigated although the fire is believed to have been deliberate.

The fire service said: “We were called on 15/05/2022 at 16.48 to an incident on West View Road in Hartlepool.

“Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. Fire to first floor in back bedroom. Four breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel used. 50% fire damage to unoccupied house.

"Police made aware. Cause is still under investigation but believed to be deliberate.