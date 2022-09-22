Investigation launched after fire breaks out at council’s recycling vehicle

The incident happened at around 8am on Thursday morning (September 22) in the area of Buckberry Close and Easington Lane.

Two fire engines attended and left the scene seven minutes later.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was not damaged.

The load had to be tipped off for the fire to be extinguished./Photo: Hartlepool Borough Council

Sharing a photo of the incident alongside a statement on its Facebook page, Hartlepool Borough Council said: “We’re currently investigating the cause of a small fire in one of our recycling vehicles this morning in the Buckleberry Close/Easington Lane area.

“Thankfully the fast actions of the crew and the fire brigade ensured there was no damage to the vehicle as the items were in the middle of the rubbish.

“The crew was unharmed and cleansing assisted with the clean up as the load had to be tipped off for the fire to be extinguished.