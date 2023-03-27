Investigation launched after house damaged in ‘deliberate’ fire in Hartlepool street

Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, were called to Stephen Street on Saturday evening (March 25) following reports of a fire.

Two engines from Hartlepool attended the scene and spent just over an hour dealing with the blaze, which damaged the first floor of the house.

The property is unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

The aftermath of a weekend house fire in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.. Picture by FRANK REID.

The incident happened at around 8pm.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

Crews used one hose and two breathing apparatus to tackle the flames and left the scene at 9.08pm.

Cleveland Police has confirmed that the fire is currently being treated as deliberate and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.