Investigation launched after house fire in Hartlepool

Firefighters spent nearly an hour tackling a house fire in Hartlepool on Monday evening.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:33 am

Crews were called to Kingsley Avenue at around 7.45pm following reports of a property fire.

Two engines from Hartlepool attended the incident, which caused some damage to the house’s living room.

The fire service has said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be identified and an investigation is under way.

The fire service spent nearly an hour at the scene.

Crews left the scene shortly after 8.30pm.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to a house fire on 06/06/2022 at 19.44 on Kingsley Avenue in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. 100% smoke damage, 5% fire damage to living room. 2 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, Thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation in use.

"The cause is still yet to be determined and we are carrying out a fire investigation as per our usual procedures. We left the scene at 20.36.”

