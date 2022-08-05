Investigation launched after large fire at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park

Crews were called to Summerhill Country Park on Thursday afternoon (August 4) after 400sq metres of grassland were set alight.

One engine attended the incident and spent around one hour battling the flames.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The cause of the incident is being investigated./Photo: Caleb Vasey

An arson probe was launched back in March after the same stretch of land in the park went on fire twice in the same day.