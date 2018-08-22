Investigation launched after suspicious early hours house blaze

An inquiry is under way following a fire at a village home in the early hours of today.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) was called to Clappersgate in Easington Village after the blaze was reported at 2.20am.

Police on the scene this morning.

Two crews from Peterlee, another from Seaham and two officers were sent to the incident.

A man who had been inside the house had managed to get out injured by the time the emergency services arrived.

Two teams of two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to the detached house to tackle the fire using hose reels.

The crews then used fans to clear the property of smoke and remained on scene until 3am.

The house remained sealed off by police this morning.

It is thought the fire began on the ground floor before spreading to the first floor.

A spokesman for CDDFRS said: "A joint investigation is to be carried out with the police.

"It is being classed as suspicious at this time because we are yet to establish how the fire began.

"Our inquiry with the police will take place today."

Police put a cordon in place following the incident as the fire left the house insecure.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Fortunately, nobody has been injured during this incident, but the results could have been much worse.

"We are treating the fire a suspicious, and to assist us in our inquiries, we ask that any person with information relating to it get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.