Investigation to be launched after fire in field behind Hartlepool school
Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to an incident on the filed behind Eskdale Academy, in Eskdale Road, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 30.
Three fire engines attended and spent almost one hour battling the flames.
The fire service said: “We were called on 30/08/2023 at 15.45 to an incident on the field behind Eskdale Academy, Hartlepool.
"Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool, Headland and Stockton.
"Grass on the field on fire. Hose Reel and beaters used to extinguish fire.
“We left the scene around 16.38. Investigations will take place as per our usual procedure.”