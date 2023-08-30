News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Investigation to be launched after fire in field behind Hartlepool school

An investigation is set to take place after a grass fire near Hartlepool school.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to an incident on the filed behind Eskdale Academy, in Eskdale Road, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 30.

Three fire engines attended and spent almost one hour battling the flames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire service said: “We were called on 30/08/2023 at 15.45 to an incident on the field behind Eskdale Academy, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade rushed to a field fire near Hartlepool's Eskdale Academy.Cleveland Fire Brigade rushed to a field fire near Hartlepool's Eskdale Academy.
Cleveland Fire Brigade rushed to a field fire near Hartlepool's Eskdale Academy.
Most Popular

"Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool, Headland and Stockton.

"Grass on the field on fire. Hose Reel and beaters used to extinguish fire.

“We left the scene around 16.38. Investigations will take place as per our usual procedure.”

Related topics:Hartlepool