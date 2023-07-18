Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the incident, which happened in the town’s Wensleydale Street, at around 4.15am on Monday, July 17.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the blaze caused damage to the first floor and the property’s main bedroom.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning (July 17).

Crews left just before 5am after spending nearly 45 minutes at the scene.

The fire service said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 17/07/2023 at 04.15 on Wensleydale Street in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines from Hartlepool in attendance. First floor 100% smoke damaged, 10% fire damage to room of main bedroom.

"Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation used.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.