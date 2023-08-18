Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.

Plumes of smoke could be seen over Hartlepool streets following the incident in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 18.

Firefighters were called at 7.10pm and remained at the scene for more than three hours.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 17/08/2023 at 19.10 on Windermere Road in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton in attendance. Scrap metal alight in scrapyard. Police and Environmental Agency aware of the incident. We left the scene at 22.20.”