Investigations begin after Hartlepool scrapyard fire
Plumes of smoke could be seen over Hartlepool streets following the incident in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 18.
Firefighters were called at 7.10pm and remained at the scene for more than three hours.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 17/08/2023 at 19.10 on Windermere Road in Hartlepool.
"Three fire engines from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton in attendance. Scrap metal alight in scrapyard. Police and Environmental Agency aware of the incident. We left the scene at 22.20.”
The brigade had earlier urged nearby residents “to close all doors and windows” as smoke reached nearby streets.