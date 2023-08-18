News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Investigations begin after Hartlepool scrapyard fire

Investigations are under way after fire erupted in a scrapyard.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 20:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.
Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.

Plumes of smoke could be seen over Hartlepool streets following the incident in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 18.

Firefighters were called at 7.10pm and remained at the scene for more than three hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 17/08/2023 at 19.10 on Windermere Road in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton in attendance. Scrap metal alight in scrapyard. Police and Environmental Agency aware of the incident. We left the scene at 22.20.”

The brigade had earlier urged nearby residents “to close all doors and windows” as smoke reached nearby streets.

Related topics:HartlepoolPoliceBillingham