Investigations continue into possible oil spill on coast between Seaham and Hartlepool
Local coastguard crews were called following reports of an oil spill on a stretch the North East coast.
By Debra Fox
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 11:59
Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed on Facebook it was called on Sunday, August 25 at 7.40am to assist with a suspected incident.
Work is continuing on Monday, August 26.
It said: “Paged by Humber Coastguard to investigate possible oil spillage between Hartlepool & Seaham approximately a mile of shore.
“Investigations are still being carried out to identify if anything is there.”