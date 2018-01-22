Irish Hartlepool United fans show support in club’s hour of need

A Pools fan from Ireland went the extra mile to show his support in the club’s hour of need.

David McDonald, 59, from Carlow in the Republic of Ireland, travelled to Hartlepool to cheer on Pools against Wrexham at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The optimism and camaraderie – despite the situation – was brilliant David McDonald

He was joined by grandson Jack, 18, as he again strengthened his connection with a club he has followed since he was a youngster.

In front of a big crowd of 6,833, Pools were beaten 2-0 by Wrexham on what was dubbed ‘Save Pools Day’, with the club battling to secure the funds needed to avoid the prospect of administration.

David – who runs a Hartlepool United supporters’ branch in Carlow and Kilkenny – was among them.

He said: “Despite the result, it was a brilliant day, and so good to see so many people getting behind the club.

“I met Middlesbrough, Wrexham and Rangers fans who were there to show their support.

“The optimism and camaraderie – despite the situation – was brilliant.

“Now we all just have to hope for a brighter future.”

David has been travelling to Pools games for over 15 years, with the club having initially been brought to his attention by family friend Jimmy Saunders.

While at Victoria Park on his latest visit, he met up with friend Terry Hanlon, from Hartlepool, who he has got to know over the years.

He plans to return for the final home game of the season, against Torquay United on April 21.