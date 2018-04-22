Is the mini-heatwave over? What this week's weather has in store

The North East has been basking in sunshine for much of the last few days - but the question on everyone's lips is 'will it last?'

The answer, sadly, is no, as this week's temperatures will be nowhere as high as they have been in recent days.

Tomorrow should start dry, and temperatures will peak at about 14°C, with a good chance of rain developing during the evening.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is unsettled, and windy at times through the middle of the week, with showers and longer spells of rain interspersed with occasional brighter spells.

Temperatures will gradually drop off to about 10°C by the weekend, with a good chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.