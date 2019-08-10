Is this yours? Coastguard launches appeal to find owner after canoe washes up in Hartlepool
A search has been launched to identify the owner of a washed-up canoe.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 12:03
Humber Coastguard was alerted at 9.30am on Saturday, August 10 to a washed-up canoe at the Breakwater, Hartlepool.
The Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team have investigated and although they are unable to identify the owner they do not believe anyone to be in distress.
If anyone has any information or can identify the canoe then please call 01262 672317 and speak to the team at Humber Coastguard.