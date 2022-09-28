'It looked horrendous' - residents' shock after three injured in Hartlepool crash

Emergency services were called to Powlett Road, in Hartlepool, at just before midnight on Tuesday, September 27.

Police have still to reveal full details about the incident.

But Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed that crews were called to a single-vehicle accident at 11.54pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service added that three casualties were extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Neighbours described being awoken by the crash and seeing the vehicle on its side on top of the Powlett Road roundabout.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Mail: “I just heard a big bang. At first I thought it might be someone trying to get into the Spa shop.

“I laid back down but then saw flashing lights. I looked over and there was a car on its side and a fire engine and police there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounding roads were closed for several hours

"It looked horrendous.”

She said the car was removed at about 6.45am on Wednesday.

Another neighbour, a 36-year-old woman, described the scene as “awful” and added: “Paramedics were working on one lad for ages. Then they sent them off in the ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Wednesday: "We received a call to 999 at 23:54 last night to reports of a one vehicle road traffic incident on Powlett Road in Hartlepool.

Tyre marks at the scene

"We sent seven resources to the scene, including specialist paramedics and transported three patients to the major trauma unit at James Cook hospital in a critical condition."

Easington Road, Powlett Road, Raby Road, and Winterbottom Avenue were closed while investigations were carried out before fully reopening around 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad