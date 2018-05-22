Jobs created at popular Hartlepool pub following revamp

Six new jobs have been created at a Hartlepool pub following a huge revamp.

The Travellers Rest on Stockton Road, has reopened following a six-figure investment that has transformed the venue with a brand-new look.

The Travellers Rest in Hartlepool.

The popular pub closed on Monday, April 30, and reopened again to punters this month featuring a new bar area and improved sports viewing facilities.

The newly refurbished bar featured the addition of a new back bar, as well as separate areas that have been created for dining and watching the latest sporting fixtures, with the pub offering visitors a dedicated sports bar.

The pub also features new booth seating and bar furniture.

While a new colour scheme has been introduced combining natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish.

Inside the newly refurbished venue.

Stylish fittings, new tiling and contemporary flooring have been added to create a brighter environment for guests to enjoy its food menu.

The popular venue also has an extended drinks range with additional craft beers and spirits.

Suzanne Mason, general manager at the Travellers Rest said: “Travellers Rest has always been popular with Hartlepool locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watching all of the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range.

General manager Suzanne Mason.

“We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”