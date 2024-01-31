Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire band – whose hits include I Predict A Riot and Ruby and who are led by Ricky Wilson - will perform at Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 27, at By The Sea Leisure’s much anticipated Soundwave Festival.

This comes after British indie pop band Bastille dominated the stage for the festival’s debut in 2023 alongside with The Futureheads and The Subways.

Event organisers, By The Sea Leisure, said in a statement released on Wednesday: “The Kaiser Chiefs are renowned for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits with a career spanning a decade and a fan base that spans the globe, and with this, the Leeds-born band are sure to bring an unparalleled energy to the festival.”

Festival goers can expect more than just music, however.

Giant fun fair rides, food stalls, craft stalls and glitter are all on the agenda for this summer festival.

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It’s going to be bigger and better.

"The Kaiser Chiefs are someone we were going to get in year three, four, five. We did not think we would get them this early on.

By The Sea Leisure founders from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson at Seaton Reach, in Hartlepool.

"They were our number one target.”

Festival goers can also expect to see a “high calibre” of support acts” and “some amazing local talent” across the festival’s three stages and local and national talent get ready to rock the stage.

BBC Music Introducing and a comedy lineup are preparing to debut at the festival that is expected to attract thousands of people from across Hartlepool.

They are going to be supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music talent from across the UK during the festival in a bid to encourage local music talent.

Joe said: “No name like this has been to Hartlepool.

"Considering how well it went last year, it has opened a lot more doors for us.”

Tickets are available to buy from Wednesday, February 7, at 9am for pre-sale registration with general general sale tickets on sale from Thursday, February 8, at 9am.

Organisers said: “Soundwave promises an unforgettable day of music, entertainment and community spirit.”