Lasting memorial bid to remember tragic Hartlepool mum who died aged 28

Family and friends of a much-loved Hartlepool mum are hitting the road in her memory in an epic challenge.

Vicky Aylett tragically died suddenly aged just 28 leaving behind three young children.

From left: Vicky Aylett's daughter Ellie, mum Terri Wallace, step-dad Garry Wallace and best friend Ashley Jobling.

She collapsed at home on the morning of March 8 last year and passed away the same day.

It was later found that she had died from complications as the result of an ectopic pregnancy.

Next week, six of Vicky’s loved ones will embark on a 197-mile bike ride from Edinburgh to Hartlepool, finishing on the first anniversary of her death.

They are doing it to raise £2,500 for a memorial bench by Vicky’s graveside.

Vicky Aylett's best friend Ashley Jobling who is taking part in a 197-mile bike ride to raise money for a memorial bench.

The team will consist of Vicky’s brother Mark, her best friend Ashley Jobling, Ashley’s partner Kyle Joyce and his dad Neil, and friends Samantha Hyslop and Jonathan Tunstall.

Vicky’s mam Terri Wallace described the day her daughter died as “the worst day of my life”.

Terri said: “She just got up one morning and collapsed and was gone.

“By the time we got to the hospital the doctors said there was nothing they could do for her.

Fun and outgoing. Vicky Aylett who died aged 28 on March 8, 2018.

“Everybody who met her loved her. She would go out of her way to do anything for anybody.”

Vicky, who lived in Seaton, had three children; Ellie, aged nine, Taio-Romeo, seven, and Lailani, three.

She worked as a care co-ordinator for Careline and later the council as a social care officer.

Ashley, 31, who worked with Vicky, said: “She was my best friend. We would talk every day. She was fun and outgoing.”

Ashley said the cycle from Edinburgh to Hartlepool will be hard, but added: “I thought the bigger the challenge the better.

“It is so we can get a nice memorial bench in the cemetery for her children and family. Any funds left will go towards her headstone.”

A support van will be driven by friend David Coulson. The riders are due to arrive back at a memorial night on Friday, March 8, at the Belle Vue Social Club from 6pm featuring a band, pie and peas and tombola.

Terri, 49, said: “It’s unbelievable how much support we have had.”

She particularly thanked Vicky’s aunty Marie Bousfield for organising the tombola.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashley-jobling For tickets to the memorial night call Garry Wallace on 07833 459313.