Hartlepool United legend Tommy Johnson has been recognised for the part he played in the club’s history-making 1967-68 season – an incredible 56 years on.

The former Pools’ physio, who later went on to fulfil a similar role at Middlesbrough FC under managers Bruce Rioch and Bryan Robson, is among former players and staff to receive a medal in recognition of Pools’ first ever Football League promotion.

Hartlepools United, as they were then known, secured promotion from the old Fourth Division with a 2-0 victory at Swansea on May 6, 1968, before just 16 travelling fans.

Earlier this year, Hartlepool-born radio presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough hosted an event in the town with former Pools favourite John McGovern, who went on to lift the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest.

Paul "Goffy" Gough, centre, presents the promotion medal to Andrew Johnson, left, and Stuart Johnson.

McGovern had commented to Goffy many times over the years that one of his biggest achievements in football was winning promotion with Pools’.

But he never got a medal and had nothing to show for it.

Goffy therefore decided to present McGovern with a long-awaited medal and presented medals to former players and their family members who were present.

Following the evening, Goffy has gone to great lengths to ensure that all former players or their families received a medal.

Tommy Johnson, right, with Brian Clough.

He said: “Tommy Johnson was a pivotal figure at Pools for many years and it is only right and proper that his contribution is acknowledged in the same way as the players.

“He was involved at Pools from the early 60s whilst doubling up working for Northern Autoport on Victoria Road.

"He played a significant role when Brian Clough and Peter Taylor arrived recruiting local talent such as John McGovern, Peter Blowman, Bobby McLeod and Andy McCluskey.

“Tommy Johnson is hugely respected for everything he did during his service to Pools’ and it was an honour to present the promotion winning medal to members of his family.”

When Pools helped Middlesbrough out – when they were facing extinction in 1987 – by allowing them to host Port Vale at the Vic, Tommy stepped in to provide physio services on the day for Boro.

The then Boro manager, Bruce Rioch, was so impressed with Tommy’s approach and demeaner that he lured him to Middlesbrough shortly after.

Tommy went on to further his career in the top flight with Boro serving under managers Colin Todd, Lennie Lawrence and former England captain Bryan Robson.

Goffy presented the medal recently to Tommy’s two grandsons, Andrew and Stuart.

Andrew Johnson commented: “My dad, Graham and the whole family is so proud of everything that granda achieved and clearly Pools’ was a massive part of his life.

“We all remember his time at Pools’ with extremely fond memories and we often recall many of the stories which are a big part of our lives too.

"We can still recall his advice always, ‘get yourself down the beach and have a run in the sea’.

“Not everyone will realise but granda was more than a physio at Pools’. He would lend his hand to anything to keep the club going whether that was fixing the boiler, bringing in some sponsorship or washing the kit.

“It was a very significant moment to receive the medal on granda’s behalf and I’m sure he’ll be looking down on us as proud as punch and wishing every success for Hartlepool United.”

Prior to his time at Pools’ Tommy enjoyed a successful football career.

He played for Seaton Holy Trinity before signing professionally for Middlesbrough in 1945.

He later played for Darlington, Bradford Park Avenue, and other teams across the North-East, before retiring at the age of 30 due to a head injury.