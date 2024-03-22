Launch of the £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II provides boost for Tees Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since the launch of the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) in 2017, it has delivered £83m of direct and private co-sector investment into 110 businesses, helping to create nearly 750 jobs across the Tees Valley.

Aiming to build on the success of the initial fund, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will now expand to include the whole of the North East enabling businesses across the North to access the Fund to start up, scale up or continue on their growth journey. The Fund will drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Northern smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

National World

With NPIF II now set to cover the entire North East, NEL Fund Managers (NEL) will provide both smaller loans (£25,000 to £100,000) and debt finance (£100,000 to £2 million) to North East businesses with Maven Capital Partners managing equity deals up to £5 million.

A business already benefiting from NPIF investment is Nova Pangaea Technologies, a Redcar-based cleantech company that converts biomass, such as agricultural residue, into sustainable sugars and biocarbons. Funding from NPIF provided the stepping stones to build its first commercial plant in 2023 at its base in the Tees Valley, creating a large number of highly-skilled local jobs.

Sarah Ellerby, CEO at Nova Pangaea Technologies, said: “The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund’s involvement is one of the key reasons as to why we are in the strong position we are in today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Taylor, Chief Executive of the British Business Bank, said: “The success of the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund has proven the instrumental change that access to finance can have for small businesses. From creating hundreds of jobs to developing ground-breaking products, we have seen companies that previously lacked funding options accelerate forward in their growth journeys, which has ultimately benefitted the whole of the Northern economy.

“This is why it was important to continue the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund into its next phase. With further funding available, and a greater geographical reach in the North East, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will engage more stakeholders across the regions, bringing the business community closer together to create more opportunities for entrepreneurs everywhere.”