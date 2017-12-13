Lead thieves cause more than £30,000 damage to church

Thieves have caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage to a church by stealing lead from its roof.

St Edmund's Church in Sedgefield was suffered damage totalling more than £30,000 after it was targeted sometime between October 1 and December 9, when a large amount of lead was stolen, causing damage both internally and externally.

This is not the first time that the church has faced a hefty bill after being hit by thieves.

PC Glen Cattermole, from Durham Constabulary, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area and can help us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 211 of December 9.