Love Hartlepool: Film project shares town pride with quirky new song to back campaign

A community organisation which makes films with disabled people has shown its love for Hartlepool in a new video.

Shoot Your Mouth Off, based in Greatham Street, has come up with the catchy project in support of Hartlepool Borough Council's new campaign showcasing all of the great things the town has to offer.

Love Hartlepool was officially launched this week by the council, who said it is time to "take a stand" against negative stereotypes and focus on the good things.

It has already gained support across the town, with TV presenter Jeff Stelling and boxer Savannah Marshall and the Mail team among those giving Love Hartlepool their backing.

Shoot Your Mouth Off's video, which features a song called Hartlepool Is Our Town, is also a fight-back against the portrayal of the town in Channel 4's Skint Britain documentary, which investigated the impact of Universal Credit on benefit claimants.

Singing Hartlepool Is Our Town. Picture: Shoot Your Mouth Off via YouTube.

The song was shared on the group's social media accounts, and on YouTube.

Its lyrics feature praise for Hartlepool United, appreciation of the humble parmo and a nod to the town's heritage and history.

Here are the lyrics to the song if you want to sing along:

The song criticises the portrayal of Hartlepool in Skint Britain. Picture: Shoot Your Mouth Off via YouTube.

"Hartlepool is our town, we lived in since our birth.

"Founded by St Aidan's, our favourite place on Earth.

"Hartlepool is our town, here on the North East coast.

"We love it so much, when we die we'll hang around as ghosts.

Gill Alexander, the Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council at the launch of the Love Hartlepool campaign.

"It's a place to meet your friends or get food at the drive-in.

"A place to chill, a place to laugh, a place to grow and thrive in.

"In Skint Britain they slagged us off and made the town look bad.

"They nicked off with their cameras, and left us hopping mad.

"Hartlepool is our town, we lived in since our birth.

"If you want a parmo it's our favourite place on Earth.

The launch of the Love Hartlepool campaign.

"Hartlepool is our town, here on the North East coast.

"We love it so much, when we die we'll hang around as ghosts.

"Our football team is coming back, they fight for all they're worth.

"Just one more reason Hartlepool's our favourite place on earth.

"Sometimes it feels blissful, sometimes it feels funky.

"To live somewhere that's famous for stringing up a monkey.

"Hartlepool is our town, we lived in since our birth.

"Home of Shoot Your Mouth Off it's our favourite place on Earth.

"Hartlepool is our town, here on the North East coast.

"We love it so much, when we die we'll hang around as ghosts.

"Hartlepool, Hartlepool, Hartlepool, Hart-le-pool."