Man, 21, fights for life after being hit by car

A 21-year-old man believed to be from Hartlepool is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a Ford Fiesta collided with a pedestrian on the Tyne Bridge shortly after 3.15am on Saturday.

The 21-year-old pedestrian, who is thought to be from Hartlepool, was taken to hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta is assisting police with their enquiries.

Emergency services attended the Tyne Bridge, which was temporarily closed, after the incident near to the junction with Askew Road.

Police are now asking for anyone who saw the incident, or may have dashcam footage from around the location between 3.15am and 3.30am, to get in touch by calling 01661 872555 and quote reference 182 14/04/18.