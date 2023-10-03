Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place at Brus Corner, at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Monday, October 2, at 4.20pm.

Emergency services were called and the 36-year-old female passenger was taken by ambulance to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for treatment to minor injuries.

Cleveland Police said she was later arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.

Police at the scene of the incident in West View Road, Hartlepool, in Monday afternoon.

The force said the driver of the blue Mercedes, a 39-year-old man, was detained on suspicion of driving offences.

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon said it was reported that the car had collided with the roundabout.

It added: “They both remain in custody.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Monday night: "We were called to a road traffic collision on West View Road, Hartlepool, tonight, 2 October, at 4.20pm.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and took one patient to North Tees Hospital."