Man arrested after attack victim found with suspected stab wounds

One man has been arrested as police launch as probe into a suspected late-night stabbing in Hartlepool.

Police were called to Johnson Street in the town at 11.55pm on Sunday night, February 18, following reports of a man with suspected stab wounds.

A 22-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of North Tees where he was treated for his injuries and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 using the reference number 029733. Inquiries are ongoing."