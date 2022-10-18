News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after house damaged in suspected arson in Hartlepool

A man was arrested after a Hartlepool home was set alight.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 days ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 3:14pm

Firefighters were called to St Oswalds Street at 2.10am on Tuesday, October 18.

Two engines from Hartlepool attended and dealt with the fire, which had started in a bedroom inside the property.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The blaze started in the early hour of Tuesday (October 18).

The rear bedroom and the kitchen of the house were damaged in the incident.

The fire was extinguished by 3.25am.

Crews spent over one hour tackling the flames.
