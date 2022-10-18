Man arrested after house damaged in suspected arson in Hartlepool
A man was arrested after a Hartlepool home was set alight.
Firefighters were called to St Oswalds Street at 2.10am on Tuesday, October 18.
Two engines from Hartlepool attended and dealt with the fire, which had started in a bedroom inside the property.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The rear bedroom and the kitchen of the house were damaged in the incident.
The fire was extinguished by 3.25am.
