Man arrested and held on suspicion of drug driving after four-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police say four vehicles, including two parked cars, were involved in a collision in Wiltshire Way, in the Throston area of town, on Wednesday lunchtime.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was being held in police custody.

Fortunately, there was no reports of any injuries.

Police on the scene of the collision.

Police say they were alerted to the collision at about 12.40pm on May 11.

A force spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon: “Police were called to a report of a collision on Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, at 12.40pm today, involving four vehicles.

“Officers remain on scene whilst the road is cleared.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and he is currently in police custody.”

Debris being cleared from the road.

Police remained on the scene while debris from the collision was cleared from the road.