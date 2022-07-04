Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool’s Catcote Road

The incident happened around 2.20pm on Monday, July 4, in Catcote Road, in the area of the junction with Brierton Lane.
A Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Zafira were involved, with one of the vehicles on its roof.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to a RTC on 04/07/22 at 14:24 on Catcote Road in Hartlepool. 2 car road traffic collision with car on roof, no persons trapped. One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.”
Cleveland Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and he has since been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.