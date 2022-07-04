Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool’s Catcote Road

The incident happened around 2.20pm on Monday, July 4, in Catcote Road, in the area of the junction with Brierton Lane.

A Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Zafira were involved, with one of the vehicles on its roof.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to a RTC on 04/07/22 at 14:24 on Catcote Road in Hartlepool. 2 car road traffic collision with car on roof, no persons trapped. One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.”

The incident happened in Catcote Road./Photo: Google