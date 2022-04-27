Man charged with disqualified driving after two-vehicle Hartlepool collision

The incident involving a black Ford Kuga and a blue Citroen C4 happened just after 3pm on Monday, April 25, at the junction of Hartlepool’s Stockton Road and Park Road.

A road closure was in place from Burn Valley roundabout until 5.18pm.

The driver of the Citroen was arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, drug driving and no insurance.

Police say the driver of the blue Citroen C4 has been arrested following a two-car collision in Hartlepool's Park Road.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed a man has been charged and will appear in court next month.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man from Hartlepool has been charged with disqualified driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on 12th May.”

Two fire engines, police and the ambulance service attended the collision and two people were treated at the scene.

Cleveland Fire Brigade advised people to avoid the area at the time.