Man charged with poisoning and killing woman in Hartlepool

A man has appeared in court for the first time after he was charged with killing a woman and deliberately poisoning her with heroin.

The body of Samantha Archer, 43, was found in Brafferton Street, off Duke Street, Hartlepool.

Andrew Dean Williams, 48, has now appeared before magistrates to face two charges in connection with her death earlier this year.

He is accused of manslaughter and administering her a poison or other noxious thing, namely heroin, with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy her.

Both alleged offences are said to have taken place in town on February 10.

Teesside Magistrates' Court adjourned Tuesday's hearing for the case to be transferred to Teesside Crown Court.

Williams, formerly of Hartlepool, whose address was given in court as Stages Academy, in Middlesbrough, was granted conditional bail to appear before a judge for the first time on Tuesday, December 4.