Man charged with theft of charity boxes and spirits from cricket club

A man has been charged following an alleged burglary in which charity boxes and alcohol was stolen from a cricket club.

A 47-year-old man of Trimdon Station, has been charged with burglary following the break-in at Barnard Castle Cricket Club on Vere Road at about 1.45am on Wednesday.

Four charity boxes and spirits were stolen and the suspects caused considerable damage to the property according to police.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today.

Inspector Ed Turner of Durham Police said: “Following extensive enquiries by the neighbourhood team, our colleagues in CID and thanks to information from locals, we were able to make two arrests and bring this man to court.”