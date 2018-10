​A man is to appear in crown court charged with robbing an East Durham bookmakers.

James Longworth, 25, of Peterlee, has been charged with robbery, assaulting a police officer, escaping lawful custody and possessing an offensive weapon in public after a raid on the William Hill bookmakers, in Sixth Street, Horden, on Saturday evening.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Monday, November 5.