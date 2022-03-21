Man dies after Hartlepool 999 incident involving a bus and two pedestrians

Cleveland Police have confirmed that the man died after the incident in Catcote at around 8.10am.

The man, in his eighties, died at the scene and another pedestrian, also in his eighties, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Cleveland Police said: “Police are supporting the man's family and our thoughts are with them.

The scene in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, of a fatal road traffic collision involving a bus. One pedestrian died and a second suffered serious injuries.

“Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"Those with information should contact Sgt Scott Pearson on 101 quoting event number 46628.”

The incident, which happened near the Dalkeith Road junction, saw Catcote Road close between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Brierton Lane for nearly six hours until it reopened at around 2.20pm.

The second man was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for further treatment.

The scene of a collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on Monday morning. Picture by FRANK REID.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We got called to reports of a road traffic collision on Catcote Road at 8.11am this morning.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response paramedic and an officer.

"We also requested support from the air ambulance and we have taken one patient to James Cook Hospital for further treatment.”

The Great North Air Ambulance added: “Our critical care team were activated at 8.14am to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

The incident happened just after 8am on Monday morning.

"Two doctors and a paramedic assessed and treated a patient.”

Stagecoach has confirmed one of its buses was involved in the incident and said it will be fully supporting police with their inquiries into the collision's circumstances.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North East said: "We can confirm that one of our buses has been involved in an incident with two pedestrians in Hartlepool this morning.

"Our first thoughts are with the family of those involved. We will be fully supporting the police with their investigation into the circumstances."

Catcote Road resident Clive Hill, 79, who lives near the scene of the collision, said: “It was complete mayhem when I got up.

"I looked out my window and saw two fire engines, two ambulances, and four police cars.

"I thought ‘what’s going on?’ The woman across the road said there was two people caught underneath the bus.

"Thankfully, they got them out and put them straight into the ambulance.

"It was a bit of a shock. You don’t expect that kind of thing especially that time of a morning.”

Police made door to door inquiries asking if residents had any home CCTV footage of the collision.

