Man dies after 'number of people' seriously injured in A19 crash at Sunderland as road remains closed
A man has died after a major crash on the A19.
By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 13:49
33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened between the A690 Herrington Interchange and A1018 at Seaton following a serious collision.
Two others were taken to hospital.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on A19 three miles south of the A690 junction.
The road was closed in both directions, but has now reopened.
