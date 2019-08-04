Man dies after 'number of people' seriously injured in A19 crash at Sunderland as road remains closed

A man has died after a major crash on the A19.

By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 13:49
The road is closed following a serious crash

33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened between the A690 Herrington Interchange and A1018 at Seaton following a serious collision.

Two others were taken to hospital.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on A19 three miles south of the A690 junction.

The southbound carriageway remains closed. Picture by Durham Constabulary

The road was closed in both directions, but has now reopened.

