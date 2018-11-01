Man given first aid after firefighters help clear smoke from chip pan blaze

A man was given oxygen by firefighters after breathing in smoke from a chip pan fire.

A crew from Peterlee Fire Station were called to Fifth Street in Horden at around 1.30am to reports of a kitchen fire.

When they arrived, the blaze had already been put out by the householder, with heat and smoke damage caused to the cooker area.

While a woman had managed to get out of the house unhurt, the team found the man still inside trying to clear the smoke.

Officers got him outside and gave him oxygen to help him recover from the affects of smoke inhalation, but he did not need hospital treatment.

The firefighters used a positive ventilation fan to clear the house of fumes.

The property a working smoke alarm, with County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service to carry out a 'Hot Strike' campaign in the area to ensure others also have working detectors.

Anyone who would like a home fire safety check can find out more here.