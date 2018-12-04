Man in court charged in connection with axe robbery at Hartlepool shop

A man is due in court today charged in connection with an axe robbery at a Hartlepool shop.

Steven Walton, 41, from Furness Street, Hartlepool, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court.

The incident took place just after 7am on Monday, December 3, when a man went into the Pears Deals store on Oxford Road with an axe and stole the contents of the till and tobacco.

The man then made off towards Catcote Road and was later stopped from getting away by a member of the public.