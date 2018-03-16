Man in court charged with burglary after sentimental items taken from home

A man accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of sentimental jewellery from a house has appeared at court.

John Robinson, of Luke Avenue, Cassop, appeared before magistrates in Peterlee this morning charged with burglary of a house in Trimdon Station.

The 54-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday, April 20.

The charge relates to a burglary which took place on the evening of Friday, March 2, in which a number of high value and sentimental items of jewellery were stolen.

Detective Constable Rachael Austin Teasdale, from Peterlee CID, said: “Since the incident, the majority of the jewellery has been recovered, which the victim is extremely happy about.”