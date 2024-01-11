Hundreds of volunteers rose early on New Year’s Day to tidy Hartlepool’s streets at first light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Hartlepool Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) met at Brougham Terrace for pre-dawn prayers before using litter pickers and bin bags to clean the neighbourhood.

Organisers have praised their efforts as “an energetic display of commitment to community well-being and hygiene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eeqan Ahmad, the president of Hartlepool AMYA, said afterwards: "New Year's Day offers a splendid chance to kickstart the year positively by giving back to the cherished local communities.

Volunteers assembled at sunrise before cleaning up parts of Hartlepool.

"Our street cleaning endeavours not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to inspire community pride."

AMYA's annual New Year’s Day Street clean-up campaign aligns with Islamic teachings emphasising that cleanliness is an integral part of faith while also underscoring the importance of actively contributing to society.